Federal student loan repayments have remained paused for nearly two years, since the start of the pandemic. During this time, Navient, formerly one of the largest student loan servicing companies in the US, transferred its caseload of 5.6 million student loans to Maximus, a global administrator of government programs. Maximus is a federal student loan servicer and manages Navient's former student loans under the name Aidvantage.

EDUCATION ・ 28 DAYS AGO