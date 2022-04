PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — The state of Rhode Island needs help choosing a design for its new license plate. Voting is now open for anyone to choose the final design. The current plate is white with a large gray wave. Some of the new designs pay tribute to the current plates, while working in more color. The finalists for the new Rhode Island license plate design (Images via RI DMV) There are five finalists to choose from. Voting runs through March 28. Votes can be cast on the Rhode Island DMV website.

