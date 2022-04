The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea An analysis of the genetic material in the ocean has identified thousands of previously unknown RNA viruses and doubled the number of phyla, or biological groups, of viruses thought to exist, according to a new study our team of researchers has published in the journal Science. RNA viruses are best known for the diseases they cause in people, ranging from the common cold to COVID-19. They also infect plants and animals important to people. These viruses carry their genetic information in RNA, rather than DNA. RNA viruses evolve at...

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO