ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House paying close attention to rising U.S. jet fuel prices

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rxig6_0f1Pj4yz00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday the administration is closely monitoring rising jet fuel prices that could threaten the air travel recovery.

“Jet fuel is something that we are paying close attention to and monitoring and is a direct bi-product of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Deese said at a breakfast with reporters sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Costs in the United States for jet fuel have surged, particularly on the East Coast, which largely relies on shipments on the Texas-to-New Jersey Colonial Pipeline for refined products, as well as imports from Europe.

High jet fuel prices around the world are hitting air carriers and travelers just as air travel was starting to recover from COVID-19 restrictions in much of the world. Fare hikes risk undermining an air travel recovery that has gained momentum as international border curbs ease.

U.S. airlines said last month they had been raising airfares to account for some of the costs of rising fuel prices in the face of strong passenger demand.

Fuel is airlines’ second-biggest expense after labor, but major U.S. airlines do not hedge against volatile oil prices like most European airlines.

The industry typically looks to offset fuel costs with higher fares.

East Coast jet fuel costs have reached record highs in recent days, with spot prices in New York Harbor exceeding $7.30 per gallon on Monday, more than double the seasonal average, according to Refinitiv Eikon data with buyers anticipating a worsening shortage as supply dwindles amid sanctions on Russian energy exports. On Wednesday, it traded at $6.84 per gallon.

The Transportation Department said on Wednesday that in February U.S. airlines used 1.14 billion gallons of fuel, 5.4% less fuel than in January 2022 and 11.4% less than in pre-pandemic February 2019.

The cost per gallon of fuel in February 2022 ($2.60) was up 24 cents (10.2%) from January 2022 and up 70 cents (31.3%) from February 2019 -- the highest since October 2014’s $2.68, the department said.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
MarketWatch

‘Why are gas prices still high, even after crude-oil prices came down?’ — energy CEOs grilled at House hearing

Executives from major oil companies defended themselves on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on high gasoline prices, as Democratic lawmakers asked pointed questions. Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations, focused on how crude oil prices have dropped from a recent peak but gasoline prices haven’t retreated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Deese
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#U S Airlines#European
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy