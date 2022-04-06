ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas dips with sliding crude, but holds near 10-week high

 3 days ago

(Adds latest prices) April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dipped along with sliding crude oil prices on Wednesday, but gas held near a 10-week high despite a decline in gas output and raised forecasts for gas demand over the next two weeks. U.S. front-month gas futures fell 0.3 cents to settle at $6.029 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 27. Earlier, gas futures were up as much as 6%. Then oil prices tumbled almost 6% on worries that a resurgent pandemic would hurt demand in China and plans by International Energy Agency (IEA) countries to release more oil from stockpiles. U.S. gas futures have soared about 62% this year as much higher prices in Europe keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) near record highs with several countries seeking to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, an action Moscow calls a "special military operation." European gas, meanwhile, rose about 1% on Wednesday to around $34 per mmBtu after the European Union (EU) decided to keep Russian gas off its sanctions list. U.S. prices have moved in the opposite direction of the European market more than half the time since the start of the year. Record U.S. LNG demand kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a sixth day in a row. The 12-month futures strip rose to its highest since January 2010. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states so far in April has risen to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December. On a daily basis, output on Wednesday was on track to drop about 0.8 bcfd to 93.3 bcfd due mostly to declines along the Gulf Coast and Appalachia, according to preliminary Refinitiv data. That would be the biggest daily decline since mid-March, if the data is not revised. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 98.2 bcfd this week to 93.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday. Traders said U.S. power generator gas demand could rise in coming months if Europe follows through on a proposed ban Russian on coal imports, which some doubt will happen. Europe might then import more U.S. coal, which would boost coal costs here, prompting some U.S. generators to burn gas instead. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due to declines at Cheniere Energy Inc's Corpus Christi facility and Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Apr 1 Mar 25 Apr 1 average (Forecast) (Actual) Apr 1 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -26 +26 +19 +8 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,389 1,415 1,791 1,667 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -16.7% -14.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 6.25 6.03 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.85 33.87 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.46 32.95 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 177 169 138 180 172 U.S. GFS CDDs 29 32 24 30 29 U.S. GFS TDDs 206 201 162 210 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.1 94.5 94.8 92.6 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.9 8.1 7.8 7.4 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 102.6 102.7 100.0 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 2.6 2.6 2.8 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.7 5.6 5.9 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 12.3 12.1 11.3 5.2 U.S. Commercial 11.9 9.8 8.7 7.1 8.3 U.S. Residential 17.7 14.0 12.1 8.6 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.4 24.0 22.6 23.5 24.0 U.S. Industrial 23.6 23.0 22.7 22.0 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 84.6 77.6 72.9 68.1 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 106.5 98.2 93.2 88.1 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 8 Apr 1 Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Wind 13 15 15 15 13 Solar 4 4 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 33 32 31 31 33 Coal 20 19 18 20 21 Nuclear 20 20 21 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.95 5.72 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.75 5.41 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.59 6.25 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.54 5.23 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.88 5.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.86 5.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.96 5.64 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.42 5.20 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.04 4.78 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 66.75 58.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.50 45.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 51.00 79.60 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 62.60 40.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 56.00 34.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 69.50 40.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

