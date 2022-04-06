Back as league rivals, Shells vs. Oilers 'even more fun now' (w/ 20 photos)

Roxana's Zeb Katzmarek reaches base on a sacrifice bunt while the wide throw gets past EA-WR first baseman Nick Kelsay in the sixth inning Tuesday in a Cahokia Conference baseball game at Roxana Park. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

ROXANA – Roxana baseball coach Jerry Wheaton was not born into the Shells vs. Oilers rivalry.

But he was raised in a similar setting, where a good-natured mutual animosity existed between high schools with more than geography in common.

“It’s Wood River,” Wheaton said Tuesday after the Shells beat the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 10-3 in the latest baseball clash between neighbors. “I’m not born and raised here. I’ve been here 11 years and I’m already sold into the rivalry. I love it. I’m from a small town where there’s rivalries everywhere.”

Wheaton is now a Roxana Shell, but his sports youth was spent as a Virden Bulldog. And before consolidation created the North Mac Panthers, the Virden Bulldogs and the Girard Big Red offered a northern Macoupin County version of Roxana vs. Wood River.

“Virden and Girard, growing up, we were four miles apart and you hate each other,” Wheaton said. “You love each other away from the field, but when you play, you hate each other. I don’t know if these kids here quite take it to that extreme. And, obviously, I don’t hate those guys, their coaches do a heck of a job and those are nice kids over there. But the rivalry is fun and it’s even more fun now that it’s a conference game.”

Conference kinship between Roxana and EA-WR is renewed with both schools in their first year as Cahokia Conference members. The Shells and Oilers are league rivals for the first time since EA-WR was expelled from the South Central Conference in 2012 when Roxana got a late reprieve and was allowed to stay.

Before their 15 years together in the SCC, Roxana and EA-WR were Mississippi Valley Conference rivals for the first 27 years of that league’s existence. Now, it’s Year 1 for the schools in the Cahokia Conference and the raising of the stakes from nonconference only enhances the intensity.

“Big time,” EA-WR coach Nick Dorsey said. “Makes it mean a lot more.”

Dorsey was a prep athlete at Civic Memorial. But unlike Wheaton, Dorsey was born into the Wood River-Roxana rivalry with the Oilers’ baseball field named after his grandfather and former EA-WR coach Norris Dorsey.

“It’s definitely something special,” Nick Dorsey said of Oilers vs. Shells. “Everyone in the community is talking about it before the game. It’s a special rivalry and I’m excited to see more of it.”

The teams meet again at Norris Dorsey Field on April 28. But Tuesday was Roxana’s day. With sophomore lefty Elias Thies striking out 13 Oilers and walking one in six innings, the Shells never trailed and put EA-WR away with a five-run sixth inning at Roxana Park.

“His fastball was really good today,” Wheaton said of Thies. “And he threw it for strikes, a lot.”

Emotions step up when this rivalry renews in any sport, but Wheaton had no issues keeping rein on his Shells.

“The group this year, what we have right now, they don’t know any better,” Wheaton said. “It’s an inexperienced group when it comes to varsity baseball. All they know is they’re playing Wood River and those are their buddies. … We had to stay focused. But they do understand that it is Wood River.”

The victory was the first in Cahokia Conference play for the Shells, who moved their record to 4-5 and 1-3 in the league. EA-WR dipped to 2-7 and 0-3 in the Cahokia.

The Oilers got continued good results from freshman catcher Caleb Handler, who went 2-for-2 to get his batting average to .500.

“We’ve got a freshman catcher who has been knocking the cover off the ball,” Dorsey said of Handler, who is 12-for-24 hitting in the No. 2 slot. “Every time he’s at bat, I feel like something special is going to happen.”

The Oilers started three freshmen and two sophomores against the Shells, with juniors Tyler Robinson (.348) and Seth Slayden (.333, 10 RBI) joining Handler as EA-WR’s only hitters at .250-plus.

That youth and inexperience will make the Mississippi Division (large schools) of the Cahokia Conference -- with Breese Central, Columbia, Freeburg, Salem and Roxana – a tough upgrade for the Oilers.

“We’re going to work and we’re going to do what we can to compete,” Dorsey said. “And I think we can. We’ve got a young group and I see a lot of potential. … I think we can compete. It’s just going to take some time and some work.”