Wichita, KS

KS Sen. Mark Steffen sends letters to physicians on COVID-19

By AP, The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas physician-legislator who has acknowledged that he is under investigation by the state medical board after supporting the deworming drug ivermectin is instructing doctors on COVID-19 treatment in a letter.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen sent a letter on official Senate stationery to health care providers telling them that the way COVID-19 patients are treated has changed and that they will be shielded from Board of Healing Arts “interference.”

US experts discuss COVID boosters for the fall and beyond

The Hutchinson Republican cites the recent Senate passage of a measure that specifically authorizes doctors to prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, among other drugs, to treat COVID-19.

The proposal remains bogged down in negotiations with the House.

