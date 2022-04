AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has done some amazing things at Augusta National through the years, but on Saturday he did something downright shocking. And not in a good way. Woods four-putted the fifth hole of his third round for a double bogey, marking a truly rare occurrence. A hole that began with a great drive down the left side of the fairway ended in disaster after a poor approach to the front of the green led to Woods failing to two-putt from 65 feet—and then failing to clean up his bogey putt from inside three feet.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO