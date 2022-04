Update on 3/23/22: A spokesperson for the Office of the City Controller responded to L.A. TACO’s request for comment with the following statement. “The information on precise ARPA spending wasn’t available when our office created the dashboard last year. It was intended to be a point-in-time visualization based on categories of potential spending listed in the proposed budget, which came before the City of Los Angeles began using ARPA funds. As such, it reflected a proposal on how the City could spend the money throughout the fiscal year and showed the public what the possibilities were. We also clearly noted that actual spending, once it happened, could be different. In January, our office did an initial look back and published a general breakdown of last year’s spending. We will release a more detailed account in an audit later this year.”

