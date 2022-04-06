Union City police arrest man for illegal possession of 36 pounds of marijuana

Four Tulsans are in jail in Montgomery County, Kansas, after deputies found 93 pounds of marijuana in their cars during a traffic stop in Coffeyville late last week. Deputies say they made a traffic stop on three cars and found out they were all traveling together. A K-9 search uncovered 93 pounds of marijuana worth $93,000 across the 3 cars. Deputies arrested James Field, Paul Dumitrache, Gabriela Eastman of Tulsa, and Vania Cisneros.

4 DAYS AGO