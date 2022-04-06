ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City police arrest man for illegal possession of 36 pounds of marijuana

By Miranda Vondale Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after Union City police said officers found 36 pounds of illegal marijuana in his vehicle....

Comments / 4

Doug Riddles
3d ago

Why am I not surprised he is Chinese? they've been buying up lots of farmland in Oklahoma and I really think the CCP is backing them.

Reply(3)
3
