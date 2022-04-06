ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lt. Gov. Kehoe officially announces 2024 campaign for Governor

By Michael Adkison
khqa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has officially announced his much-speculated run for Governor of Missouri in 2024. The announcement came on...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s chief of staff announces resignation

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice’s McGeachin’s chief of staff has informed McGeachin and a state budget administrator that he will resign when the Idaho Legislature adjourns for the year. Jordan Watters, McGeachin’s chief of staff, gave McGeachin notice of his resignation on Thursday, according to an email from Watters...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Mike Kehoe
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#Governor#Republican#Fire Fighters Day
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barnes tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is not experiencing any symptoms. Barnes, who said he was vaccinated, is also a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. “I wanted to let you all know I tested positive for COVID-19,”...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Oklahoman

Biden administration urges justices to reject Oklahoma claim of jurisdiction

The Biden administration urged U.S. Supreme Court justices this week to reject Oklahoma’s claim of jurisdiction over some crimes involving Native Americans on reservations, saying the federal government has exclusive authority. The solicitor general, the Justice Department’s advocate before the U.S. Supreme Court, also asked the justices for time to make oral arguments...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy