Financial Reports

Leveljump Plans To Raise C$2M Via Equity Offering

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
Leveljump Healthcare Corp (TSXV: JUMP) (OTC: JMPHF) announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13.33 million units at C$0.15 per unit...

Benzinga

Carparts.Com Terminates At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Carparts.Com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) said it has decided to terminate its at-the-market equity offering program (ATM Facility) with DA Davidson as a sales agent. The termination will be effective from March 18, 2022. CarParts.com had not sold any of its common shares under the ATM Program. Recently, the company posted...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Shineco Plans Private Equity Fund In Partnership With JTYF

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) has signed a fund establishment cooperation agreement with Beijing Jin Tai Yuan Feng Investment Management Co Ltd (JTYF). Under the agreement, the parties plan to introduce a life science-focused limited partnership fund in Shandong Province, China. JTYF currently plans to raise RMB200 million for the fund.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $262M Of 5 Stocks

Although gold futures traded higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq jumped more than 200 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Fast-Growing Startup Is Presenting A Rare Opportunity For Retail Investors

The most successful companies in the world were created while searching for the solution to a common problem, and that’s exactly how Rule Breaker Snacks was founded. Nancy Kalish, founder and CEO of Rule Breaker Snacks, is a certified health coach and former health journalist who knows how to eat healthy but shares the same problem as so many others: an unstoppable sweet tooth. Not getting the satisfaction she needed from the better-for-you snack options on the market, she got to work in her Brooklyn kitchen to find the solution.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Stilt Raises $114M Series A in Debt and Equity Funding

Stilt, a financial services startup focusing on assisting immigrants, raised $14 million in a Series A equity funding round and a $100 debt facility for loans to customers, according to reports. The equity funding was led by Link Ventures with participation by Petrushka Investments, Hillsven Capital, Gokul Rajaram, former Stripe...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Nigeria’s Kwik Raises $2M to Fuel Its Last-Mile Delivery Offerings

Kwik, a provider of logistics services to B2B merchants, has raised $2 million in Series A funding, BizCrast.com reported Thursday (March 24). The Nigerian and French-based startup said it will the use the latest infusion of cash to fund customer acquisition, finance expanded operations in Nigeria and increase the number of merchants on its network to 800,000 by the close of the year.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 78 companies set new 52-week lows. Citigroup (NYSE:C) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Origin Agritech Stock Is Surging

Origin Agritech Ltd (NASDAQ: SEED) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it signed purchase agreements to sell two feedstock companies 50,000 metric tons of its corn for RMB150 million ($23.58 million). Origin said after giving samples of its corn to potential feedstock customers for nutritional content validation,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1M Of 4 Penny Stocks

The ISM services PMI rose to 58.3 in March from 56.5 in the previous month. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EQT Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EQT EQT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

The Euro Continues To Tank Against The US Dollar: What The Chart Shows

I will take long positions if the price moves above the high of February 2018. I will take short positions if the price moves below the low of January 2017. The euro-dollar trade has been on a steady decline since the high of 2008, when $1 would get you 1.60 euros. Today, a dollar would get you 1.10 euros, a drop of 32%, and this looks set to weaken further, with parity being a genuine possibility this year.
CURRENCIES
