Leveljump Plans To Raise C$2M Via Equity Offering
Leveljump Healthcare Corp (TSXV: JUMP) (OTC: JMPHF) announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13.33 million units at C$0.15 per unit...www.benzinga.com
Leveljump Healthcare Corp (TSXV: JUMP) (OTC: JMPHF) announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13.33 million units at C$0.15 per unit...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0