Leveljump Plans To Raise C$2M Via Equity Offering

The most successful companies in the world were created while searching for the solution to a common problem, and that’s exactly how Rule Breaker Snacks was founded. Nancy Kalish, founder and CEO of Rule Breaker Snacks, is a certified health coach and former health journalist who knows how to eat healthy but shares the same problem as so many others: an unstoppable sweet tooth. Not getting the satisfaction she needed from the better-for-you snack options on the market, she got to work in her Brooklyn kitchen to find the solution.

