Here Are All the Ways to Watch Nicki Minaj in the Return of ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

After two years away, “Carpool Karaoke” is officially back. Nicki Minaj will kick off the return of the popular segment airing on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday (April 6).

The late-night show announced Minaj’s appearance April 1 in a short clip featuring the rapper riding shotgun while Corden takes the driver’s seat. Like previous guests before her — including Harry Styles, Usher, Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears and Adele — Minaj is expected to run through a medley of her hits as Corden drives her around.

Minaj and Camila Cabello, who will make her “Carpool Karaoke” appearance on April 18, are the only guests who have been revealed for the segment’s return thus far. Minaj’s episode will likely be posted to the show’s YouTube and other social media accounts, and full episodes of The Late Late Show With James Corden can be found on on-demand via CBS.com and Pluto TV .

For the Barbz who want to catch it real-time, keep reading to find out all the ways to watch Minaj’s appearance live.

How to Watch Nicki Minaj on Carpool Karaoke Segment Live

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS. To watch it as it airs, simply tune in to CBS via your cable or live TV provider (check your local listings for channel information).

If you don’t have either of the above, you can still watch Minaj’s “Carpool Karaoke” episode. Cord cutters have multiple options for live television that doesn’t cost anything up front, such as Paramount+. The dedicated streaming service for CBS and more costs $4.99 a month after a free seven-day trial. Amazon Prime members can also add Paramount+ as a Prime Video channe l and watch from one streaming hub.

From TV shows to movies, Paramount+ is packed with thousands of hours of entertainment. The membership includes access to BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and the Smithsonian Channel in addition to Paramount+ original shows such as Star Trek: Picard , iCarly , 1883 , and Halo.

Other decent options for live television are Fubo TV and Direct TV Stream . Both platforms carry CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox along with other local channels along with ESPN, AMC, MTV, VH1, HGTV, MSNBC, FX, USA, Comedy Central, TLC, Food Network, E!, Discovery Channel, Showtime, HBO and more cable channels.

Interested in Hulu + Live TV ? Unlike the other options listed above, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t come with a free trial, but you still get lots of bang for your buck. For $69.99 a month , subscribers can access over 75 live channels including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, E!, Freeform, Lifetime, MTV, OWN, TBS, TNT, VH1, and USA. In addition to live television, subscribers can enjoy the entire Hulu streaming library, along with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Sling TV is another option, although you will need an antenna for CBS and other local channels. Streaming packages start at $35 a month after a free three-day trial. The plan comes with 50 hours of DVR storage and at least 32 channels including cable networks such as Lifetime, A&E, Bravo, MTV, BET, VH1, E!, Freeform, and TLC.

Want more “Carpool Karaoke”? Previous seasons of Carpool Karaoke: The Series are available on Apple TV and Apple Music .

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
James Corden
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Adele
Person
Britney Spears
