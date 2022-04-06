ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach man who shot pregnant woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LN7MC_0f1Pguxr00

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and other charges for shooting a pregnant woman in the head in January 2020 , the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Dustin Anthony Butler, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted murder; first-degree domestic violence; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Solicitor’s Office said.

Circuit Court Judge William H. Seals then sentenced Butler to the maximum of 30 years on attempted murder, and five years each on the two weapons charges. The sentences will run concurrently, and Butler must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release, the Solicitor’s Office said.

Butler shot the woman during an argument on Jan. 13, 2020, and left her in the road near the intersection of Mt. Olive Church Road and Bay View Road in the Green Sea area of Horry County, the Solicitor’s Office said. She and the unborn baby survived the shooting.

Butler was arrested several hours after the shooting by police in Laurinburg, North Carolina, and extradited to Horry County to face charges related to the shooting.

