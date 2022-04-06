ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dispose of Unneeded Medications During Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Year-Round

Alexandria, Virginia
 2 days ago

April 7, 2022- The City of Alexandria encourages residents to safely dispose of unneeded prescription and over-the-counter medications, including those prescribed by veterinarians, during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30. Residents have several options for disposal, including temporary collection sites during the event, permanent medication drop-off locations, a new permanent needle disposal box and methods for disposing of medication safely at home.

A collection will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following drop-off sites staffed by the Alexandria Police Department and the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office:

  • First Baptist Church (2932 King St.)
  • Alexandria Police Department Headquarters (3600 Wheeler Ave.)
  • Fire Station 210 (5255 Eisenhower Ave.)
  • The Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray (2204 Mt. Vernon Ave.)

Alexandria is currently at a low COVID-19 community level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Everyone should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time. Specific settings, such as health care and congregate facilities, may require masks.

The following locations offer secured permanent medication drop boxes for year-round disposal:

  • The Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray (2204 Mt. Vernon Ave.), available Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital (4320 Seminary Road, located inside the visitor’s entrance and next to the cashier’s window), available daily, 1–5 p.m.
  • Alexandria Police Department Headquarters (3600 Wheeler Ave., inside the front entrance, ring bell for access); available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Dispose of needles and syringes in a separate designated permanent drop box, located inside the visitor’s entrance at Inova Alexandria Hospital. The needle and syringe drop box is accessible at the same location and hours as the hospital’s medication drop box listed above. Needles are not accepted during the take back event or in the permanent medication drop boxes.

For safe medication disposal at home, follow these steps:

  1. Check medication bottles for instructions on proper disposal.
  2. If no instructions are present, remove medication from its original container. Do not crush tablets or capsules.
  3. Mix medication with an undesirable, inedible substance, such as kitty litter or used coffee grounds.
  4. Place mixture in a sealable bag or container and throw away in the trash.
  5. Black out all personal information on the prescription label so it is unreadable.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse, and opioid prescription drugs are of particular concern. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 70% of the more than 70,630 drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid. In 2021, the City collected 1784.3 pounds of unused medication at drug take back day events and from year-round permanent drop boxes, a 34.5% increase in the amount of medication collected in 2020.

Drugs are also an environmental hazard to waterways and should never be flushed down the toilet. Drug take back days and permanent drop boxes help support the goals of the Eco-City Alexandria initiative to promote a place where people can live healthier and economically productive lives, while reducing their impact on the environment.

Visit alexandriava.gov/SAPCA for downloadable and printable event flyers in English and Spanish. Visit alexandriava.gov/Opioids for more information about Alexandria’s efforts to fight the national opioid epidemic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

