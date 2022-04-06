ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Charge and SNAP Food Assistance

Alexandria, Virginia
April 7, 2022- The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) is reaching out to communities to notify people that applying for or receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) does not make anyone a public charge and it will not be considered in a public charge determination. Applying for or receiving SNAP will not affect ability to:

  • Remain in the United States
  • Get a Green Card/Permanent Legal Resident Status
  • Keep a Green Card/Permanent Legal Resident Status
  • Become a U.S. Citizen

Individuals can also apply for SNAP on behalf of the eligible immigrants or U.S. citizens in their family, even if they do not want to apply for benefits for themselves, without affecting their immigration status. For example, if a parent is not eligible for SNAP because of their immigration status, they can still apply for their eligible children. The SNAP office is not allowed to ask for immigration documents for people who are not applying to receive benefits themselves.

Anyone in need of help with food who qualifies should apply for SNAP for themselves or for the good of their family.

For more information relating to general immigration information in English or in Spanish, please call USCIS at 1.800.375.5283. For general information about SNAP, please call 1.800.221.5689 (English only) or 202.720.2791 (English and Spanish) to be connected to your state's SNAP hotline. Apply for SNAP by phone, in person at DCHS or online. Learn more.

