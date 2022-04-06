ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Teen accused of starting fires at Madison Memorial High School arrested after third fire

By Kyle Jones
wglr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The teen accused of setting two fires at Memorial...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Teen Shot Outside High School Dies, 15-Year-Old Arrested

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 16-year-old shot in an altercation near a high school in Yakima, Washington, Tuesday afternoon has died, according to police. The 16-year-old died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. He was set to appear in juvenile court Wednesday on suspicion of shooting the 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, who was in serious condition.
YAKIMA, WA
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Teen arrested after overnight shots fired call

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A 14-year-old is now in police custody following a shots fired call overnight. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 3000 block of Allen Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Detectives learned information about the suspect after interviewing the victims. Officers say they found and arrested the teenager within a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains of missing kid found in attic; Infant missing following murder-suicide - TCDPOD

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
FLORIDA STATE
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial High School
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
KRMG

Teen fires shots after being involved in car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A teenager is facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon. Tulsa police say he shot at someone after he got into a car accident. Tulsa police say Jermelvin Galloway got into a car crash with another vehicle near Admiral and Sheridan in east Tulsa Friday.
TULSA, OK
Daily Voice

Two Teens Arrested Trespassing At Yorktown High School

A pair of teenagers are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an area high school and resisting arrest when approached by investigators in Northern Westchester. The two 14-year-old boys from Peekskill were busted by a Yorktown High School resource officer on Thursday, March 17 after they were caught by a staff member loitering on campus without authorization, according to Yorktown Police.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Wave 3

IMPD: Man accused of lighting dog on fire arrested; dog later dies

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man is facing multiple animal abuse charges after he allegedly poured lighter fluid on a dog and lit it on fire. On March 13, an officer from the Indianapolis Animal Care Services was called to respond to a vacant building after a couple looking to rent the property found a brown, male pit bull shut in the bathroom in the back of the building.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy