Severe Weather Statement issued for Crisp, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16 feet, Flooding of farm lands...timberlands...and access roads will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 04/26/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
