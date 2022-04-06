ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisp County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crisp, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Accumulating snow above 2500 feet expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with some of the higher elevations seeing up to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Coast Range, Kalmiopsis, Umpqua Divide and the Cascade Foothills. Although below 2500 feet, this does include Canyon Creek Pass on Interstate 5, Bear Camp Road, Prospect, and the Ashland Watershed. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although Sexton Mountain Pass, Ashland, and Siskiyou Summit are not in the advisories, expect gusty winds and some accumulating snows to occur. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The cold temperatures combine with the winds and snow could pose significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palo Pinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Palo Pinto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR EASTERN PALO PINTO COUNTY At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Mineral Wells, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells and Graford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Fayette, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Raleigh LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT EASTERN RALEIGH AND SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 657 PM EDT, locally heavy snow showers across the region were slowly moving to the southeast. Locations impacted include Beckley, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Sophia, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Bradley, Shady Spring, Prosperity, Beaver, Daniels, Piney View, Stanaford, Coal City, Powellton, Pax and Ghent. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 28 and 67. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 137. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 8. Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in some of these snow showers. Use extra caution if you are traveling into or through these snow showers, particuarly if on the interstate. Rapid changes in visibility are likely, along with potentially slick roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16 feet, Flooding of farm lands...timberlands...and access roads will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 04/26/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Warren FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water in nearby lowlands and outbuildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 7.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 03/28/2000. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Schroon River Riverbank Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Sat 5 pm: 6.9 Forecast: Sat 8 pm 7.0 Sun 2 am 7.1 Sun 8 am 7.1 Sun 2 pm 7.1 Sun 8 pm 7.1 Mon 2 am 7.1 Mon 8 am 7.0 Mon 2 pm 6.9 Mon 8 pm 6.8 Tue 2 am 6.7 Tue 8 am 6.6 Tue 2 pm 6.5
WARREN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cotton, Harmon, Jackson, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cotton; Harmon; Jackson; Tillman CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY * TIMING...Late morning through mid-evening Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Middle 90s.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 14:52:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulation of up to one inch is expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts over ridgetops up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dixon RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND A SMALL PART OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA Dry air and strong winds will continue for a couple of more hours before diminishing after sunset. Caution should still be exercised this evening.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Callahan, Coleman, Concho by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman; Concho A Red Flag Warning for today across all of West Central Texas. A Fire Weather Watch has also now been issued for a large portion of West Central Texas for Sunday afternoon .A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions both this afternoon and again for Sunday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL TEXAS ALONG AND WEST OF AN ALBANY TO SAN ANGELO TO OZONA LINE The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph each both this afternoon and Sunday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...extremely dry to critically dry. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable such that if fires develop, they could spread quickly. Burning is therefore discouraged.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for McMinn, Meigs, Northwest Monroe, Rhea, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: McMinn; Meigs; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; West Polk FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are expected. * WHERE...Rhea, Meigs, McMinn, Northwest Monroe and West Polk Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

