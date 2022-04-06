ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sarah Lawrence College sex cult leader convicted on all charges at his trafficking and extortion trial

By Jake Epstein,Jacob Shamsian
 3 days ago

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman announces the indictment against Lawrence Ray aka "Lawrence Grecco" on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

  • A jury found sex cult leader Lawrence "Larry" Ray guilty of 15 counts on Wednesday.
  • Prosecutors alleged he manipulated and sexually abused Sarah Lawrence College students he met through his daughter.
  • Over several weeks, former cult members testified about how he manipulated them.

Lawrence "Larry" Ray — the sex cult leader who extorted Sarah Lawrence College students out of millions of dollars — was convicted on 15 counts of sex trafficking, extortion, and racketeering conspiracy by a Manhattan jury Wednesday.

Ray was arrested by law enforcement after the publication of a New York magazine article detailing allegations that he abused and manipulated his daughter's classmates for years at the Bronxville, New York, college.

Throughout the three-week trial, held in a federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors presented his victims, who described being under his spell.

One woman, Claudia Drury, said she met him while she was roommates with his daughter at Sarah Lawrence College in 2011. She testified that he forced her into sex work and took the $2.5 million she made for him over four years, during a time in which she worked seven days a week. Drury testified that Ray physically abused her to keep her in line and convinced her to make false confessions as collateral.

Other victims testified about how Ray went from becoming a father-like figure they trusted, allowing them to live at his apartment in Manhattan's Upper East Side, to a manipulating cult leader.

Prosecutors presented jurors with evidence that Ray maintained academic articles with titles like "Cult Membership: What Factors Contribute to Joining or Leaving?" and "Mind Control: The Ultimate Terror" on his computer hard drives, according to the New York Times .

Ray, who is 62 years old and appeared to experience seizures twice during the trial, faces life in prison.

His defense attorneys have claimed that he was the victim of his accusers, who they said manipulated Ray into delusions of grandeur.

Ultimately, the jury didn't buy it.

"Twelve years ago, Larry Ray moved into his daughter's dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College. And when he got there, he met a group of friends who had their whole lives ahead of them," Damian Williams, the US Attorney in Manhattan, said in a statement following the verdict.

"For the next decade, he used violence, threats, and psychological abuse to try to control and destroy their lives," Williams added." He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them. Let me be very clear. Larry Ray is a predator. An evil man who did evil things. Today's verdict finally brings him to justice."

Ray's sentencing has been scheduled for September 16.

The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Oxygen

Suspected Neo-Nazi Accused Of Florida Housekeeper's Motel Slaying Deemed Unfit For Trial

A suspected a neo-Nazi who allegedly suffocated a Florida housekeeper to death last year in a violent motel attack was deemed incompetent to stand trial this week. Stephen Havrilka, 31, is accused of murdering Tina Strader at a Venice, Florida motel last April. The case had been set to go to trial on Monday, but he was found unfit to participate in his defense by Sarasota County Judge Thomas Krug during a court hearing on Wednesday, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com.
VENICE, FL
