ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Judge rules Ben Dusing cannot run for family court in primary

By Meghan Goth | LINK NKY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QT7li_0f1PfKaq00

Ben Dusing is not a bona fide candidate for the office of Kenton County Family Court judge, according to a ruling filed Wednesday in Kenton Circuit Court.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by attorney Brian Halloran, saying Dusing should not be on the ballot because he is not currently a licensed attorney.

A motion to dismiss Halloran’s lawsuit was filed last week by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, saying that as long as Dusing is licensed by the time he is sworn in, he can run for judge.

Kenton Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape wrote Wednesday that the the motion to dismiss the lawsuit is denied and that no votes cast for Dusing in the May primary will be counted.

“This court finds that [Halloran] has established that Dusing does not possess the qualifications to be a circuit judge, and until his license to practice law is reinstated, he is ineligible to be a candidate for office,” Lape wrote.

“I think it’s the right decision,” Halloran told LINK on Wednesday. Halloran said he filed the suit because “I got tired of the last 10 years of drama and I didn’t want any more drama brought into this election.”

Dusing said Wednesday that he respectfully disagrees with the ruling and that he plans to appeal.

The Kentucky Supreme Court temporarily suspended Dusing’s license in February after the Kentucky Supreme Court reviewed allegations that he threatened two Northern Kentucky attorneys and used amphetamines during a federal criminal trial in New York. He is required to submit to a psychological evaluation to determine his mental fitness to practice law.

An appeal is likely, but Halloran said he thinks the court of appeals will affirm the ruling. Assuming that’s what happens, the top two vote getters, which are the only other candidates in the election, will move on to the general election in November.

Those candidates are Carl Knochelmann and Terry King Schoborg.

King Schoborg said Wednesday the ruling has thrown another curveball into the way she campaigns, but she wanted to send this message to voters:

“We should still consider it to be a contested primary until we find out what the court of appeals ruling is,” Schoborg said.

Both Schoborg and Halloran said they were surprised that the secretary of state got involved.

“I thought that statute was clear,” Halloran said. “I was a little disappointed that the secretary of state decided to hire outside council to argue that law. I thought the statute was clear from the beginning.”

Comments / 0

Related
Norfolk Daily News

Supreme Court says Morfeld can run for Lancaster County attorney

State Sen. Adam Morfeld is qualified to run for Lancaster County attorney, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Monday. “Based on the plain and ordinary meaning of 'practiced law' and 'actively,' we conclude that Morfeld’s routine activities with Civic Nebraska fall within the meaning of 'practiced law actively' and that he has engaged in such activities for the relevant 2-year period,” the opinion said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Kenton County, KY
Kenton County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenton Circuit Court#State
SCDNReports

Ohio Physician Sentenced to Prison

Physician Sentenced to Prison for Prescribing Controlled Substances Without Medical Necessity and Health Care FraudOhio State Police. Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that William Bauer, 85, of Port Clinton, Ohio, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary to 5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $464,099.14 in restitution, of which $253,300.55 will be paid to Medicare and $210,798.59 to Medicaid. In addition, Judge Zouhary ordered Bauer to pay $100,000 in community restitution. The community restitution will be distributed 65% to the Ohio Attorney General, Crime Victim Services Section, and 35% to the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services. The Court strongly recommended that the community restitution amount go to the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC4 Columbus

What does U.S. House vote to legalize marijuana mean for Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the U.S. House turned a new leaf Friday in its vote to legalize marijuana, lawmakers and activists are bracing for what federal legalization – or lack thereof – could mean for Ohio. Marijuana would automatically become a legal substance in Ohio if the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act […]
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Governor signs order to ban new Opioids

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said he signed an executive order effectively banning new opioids. The executive order, 2022-05D, is set to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify a number of bezimidazole-opioids as Schedule One drugs. This means they have no accepted medical use in treatment and pose […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Activists on both sides of debate shoot down DeWine’s proposed $10.5 million to combat gun violence

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.     Three months into 2022 and Ohio has had more gun […] The post Activists on both sides of debate shoot down DeWine’s proposed $10.5 million to combat gun violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy