Former Canterbury School teacher arrested for sex crimes with a minor

UPDATE 4/7/22: Thomas Deane made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning.

Deane was ordered to have no contact with the victim or any minor. He will have no access to the internet or dating apps. The victim's family and case detective were present for the hearing, as was Deane's mother, who testified in his defense. Bond was set at $100,000 for each of his two counts. Deane's next court appearance is scheduled for May 9.

Our original reporting continues below.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office a former Canterbury Private School Teacher and assistant lacrosse coach, Thomas Deane, has been arrested after alleged sex crimes with a minor.

A police report says that on Feb. 16, 2022, a mother sent in a complaint regarding her son being a victim of sex crimes that occurred in Bonita Springs.

Detectives interviewed the victim, who said that he met Deane from a social media app called Grindr and later began talking on Snapchat and the telephone.

Detectives then reportedly met Deane at his apartment in Bonita Springs. According to LCSO, during a later interview, Deane reportedly wanted to end the questioning and go home.

Based on the victim's information, Detectives arrested Deane for Lewd or Lascivious Battery and Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

The Canterbury School responded to the incident:

'This individual is no longer employed at our school. We have been assured by law enforcement that this matter did not involve any of our students. The school will not be commenting any further. We defer to law enforcement for further comment on this matter.'



