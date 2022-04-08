ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s New At Oriole Park This Year?

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and the Orioles are introducing new food, ticket specials, merch and even a new field this year.

The team has announced so many new features recently it could be dizzying, so we’re putting them all on one page.

Here’s what to expect at Oriole Park for the 2022 season:

Food

The Orioles are bringing some exciting new eats to the park, including a Baltimore match made in heaven with a popular local seafood joint.

  • Jimmy’s Famous Seafood: Fans can now enjoy authentic seafood at the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood stand. It can be found on the lower concourse near Section 72. The menu includes “Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter,” with which $1 from ever platter sold will go to the the John Hopkins Children’s Center.
  • The Hot Corner: This new stand is on the lower concourse near sections 49-52. It will have chicken tenders and fries served with one of three sauce and topping varieties including buffalo and mambo sauces.
  • New Menu Items: In addition to new stalls, there are some new items on the menu at existing stalls.
    • Crab Dip Pretzel – At the B&O Market along Eutaw Street, find a soft baked pretzel with crab dip, Monterey Jack cheese, and Old Bay seasoning for $16.
    • Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel ($14) Also new at the B&O Market is a soft baked pretzel with marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni for $14.
    • The Baltimore Smash This is two short-rib-and-chuck-blend patties topped with shaved onions, American cheese, and special sauce for $16. Available at the Eutaw Street Burger Portable.
  • Outside Food: If you’ve got your own food to bring in, good news! The Orioles will again allow outside food and drink at the park. Learn more here.

The crab cake egg rolls at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. Credit: Baltimore Orioles

Merch & Tickets

The Orioles are, of course, bringing their A-game with merch for the 30th anniversary.

  • 30 th Anniversary Merchandise: Merch commemorating the occasion includes more than 15 unique novelty items like a bat barrel mug, can coolers, shot glasses, keyrings, lanyards and more.
  • Mystery Box Program: Like to be surprised? The mystery box comes with a T-shirt, hat, novelty item and the chance to win free custom jersey.
  • Expanded women’s selection: Because girls love the O’s too. There will be a dedicated one-stop-shop for women apparel behind the home plate on the lower concourse.
  • Wider Selection of Sizing: There will be expanded Big N Tall sizing in lifestyle clothing and jerseys, as well as a wider selection of sizing for women and youth
  • New Brands: Seven new brands introduced include Rustic Cuff jewelry, Pro Standard urban apparel, and Baseballism graphic tees.
  • Pet Offerings: The expanded pet selection features jerseys, collars, leashes, bandanas and chew toys

In addition to merch, the O’s have some new ticket offerings. Those include:

  • $10 Eutaw Street Bleacher Seats: The Orioles will offer $10 seats in the Eutaw Street bleachers for each home game, Monday through Thursday, for the duration of the season.
  • 1992 Pricing: During the team’s first homestand at Oriole Park, the Orioles are offering throwback 1992 pricing on tickets for games between April 12-17. For all eligible games, tickets are available at $4 for bleachers, $8 for reserve seats, and $12, $13, and $18 for box seats. Just use the coupon code “1992 before selecting your seat.

30th Anniversary Exhibit

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park, dubbed “The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball,” the team is exhibiting memorabilia and never-before-seen photos from the last three decades. Nearly 50 items are on display at the exhibit, which is located at the main concourse behind the home plate. Those items include:

  • Cal Ripken, Jr.’s game-worn jersey from October 5, 2001 – his 3,000th career appearance
  • Jesse Orosco signed cleats from August 17, 1999 – the day he broke the Major League record for most games pitched in baseball history
  • The official scorer’s sheet and game-used second base from the Iron Man’s final game on October 6, 2001
  • Script from the 1992 “The Base Ball” event, autographed by James Earl Jones
  • Lineup cards and pitching rubber from Cal Ripken, Jr.’s record-breaking 2,131 st game
  • The ball from the 10,000 th home run in club history (Tim Beckham on August 3, 2017)

The Left-Field Wall

This offseason, the Orioles renovated the outfield wall from the left-field corner to the bullpens in the left-center field. Moving the wall back and making it higher could change a park known for its propensity for home runs. The decision was made after “extensive research” by the team’s Baseball Operations and Analytics departments.

Changes include:

  • Wall height raised from 7 ft. to 13 ft.
  • Distance from home plate – left-field foul line: 333 feet, left-field corner: 384 ft., left-center corner: 398 feet.
  • Additional lighting to properly light the expanded playing surface

If you’re ready to experience all the latest the Orioles have to offer, check the schedule and buy tickets here . Got any questions about the park? Here’s a guide.

Community Policy