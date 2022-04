Carteret County, N.C. — A foal from Shackleford Banks will not be able to return to the wild after it was taken off the island. The National Park Service said the newborn foal followed a group of people visiting the Wade Shore area for about two hours on March 26. When they tried to leave the island near Atlantic Beach, the foal followed them into the water.

