3 Maryland Sites Added To National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more historical sites in Maryland have been added to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program, lawmakers announced Wednesday.

The points of interest—Mackall Plantation in St. Mary’s City, St. Stephens AME Church in Easton, the jails at the Port Tobacco Courthouse in Port Tobacco—join more than 700 other sites, locations and programs in the network

Maryland is home to dozens of key locations involved in the Underground Railroad , the network of safehouses and passages used to help slaves escape their captors in search of freedom, and it’s the birthplace of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

In a statement, Sen. Van Hollen praised the addition of those sites, particularly given Tubman’s role as “Maryland’s own ‘conductor'” of the railroad.

“Our civil rights figures and landmarks stand as pillars of freedom and teach us lessons in moral courage, reminding us and future generations to be steadfast in the fight for equality and justice,” Van Hollen said. “We will continue to highlight these stories to preserve their place in history, shining light on the men and women who courageously escaped slavery and those who sought to end this evil institution.”

Cardin echoed that sentiment, citing the state’s “rich legacy of abolitionists and suffragists” including Tubman.

“ This action will allow Marylanders to further visit and understand our state’s—and nation’s—complex history and honor the contributions of courageous individuals who tirelessly worked towards the goals of freedom and equality for all,” he said.

To learn more about the Underground Railroad, visit the National Park Service’s dedicated website.

