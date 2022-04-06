ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 13 recoveries

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Amarillo is Getting a New Popular Convenience Store

Convenience is always the key when it comes to shopping and Amarillo is getting a new business that will help with that convenience. We have several choices when it comes to convenience stores. Places to zip into for a drink, snacks, and gas. Not only are we getting one store, but the plan is for two stores in Amarillo. This is great news and I'm excited to share.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Government
Potter County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Lubbock Men Indicted for Robbing Smoke Shop

LUBBOCK, TX- A Lubbock grand jury had indicted two individuals charged with aggravated robbery of a smoke shop. The two men, identified as Ismael Bolanos, 42, and Adrian Hernandez, 29, have been accused of robbing the smoke shop “Smokehead Shop” located at 53rd Street and Slide Road. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo PD: Suspects in March hit-and-run identified

Update (4:36 p.m.) Officials from the Amarillo Police Department announced that the suspects in the March 29 hit-and-run have been identified. The incident continues to be under investigation by the department’s traffic unit. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigators asked the community for help identifying the suspects of a […]
AMARILLO, TX
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 9 additional deaths, 90 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 22, 2022, there are currently 508 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 9 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,660 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Amarillo Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC Big 2 News

Hazardous Devices Unit on scene in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A large police presence was reported around 1:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Westridge Drive and Cypress Avenue. According to our reporter at the scene, a Hazardous Devices Unit, as well as a Crime Scene Unit, was spotted in the 3600 block of Cypress.  Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Suspected pipe bomb under investigation at Ector County Courthouse

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- UPDATE: Around 9:45, OPD’s bomb squad attempted to “disrupt” the suspected pipe bomb to see what reaction the device would have. Witnesses in the area said they heard a “mini-explosion” at that same time. Meanwhile, a drone was spotted flying overhead while crews continued to canvass the area and tried to clear […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police provide information on string of recent storage unit burglaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department recently provided information regarding a string of storage unit burglaries throughout 2020 and 2021. According to a news release from the department, officers took reports on 272 burglaries of storage units in 2020 and 2021 combined. The release states that 95 of those reports were […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested for forgery, evading arrest following Wednesday afternoon chase in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Wednesday afternoon incident regarding a person attempting to cash a stolen check in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were called to a financial institution in the 3300 block of I-40 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy