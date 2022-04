KEY ACTION Authorized a grant application and primary 2022 funding agreement with the Ohio Secretary of State and the Wayne County Board of Elections. DISCUSSION Under Senate Bill 9, Ohio’s elections boards have been granted another $9 million. Wayne County’s elections board is being granted $79,363 to be used by Aug. 1. Any unused funds would need to be returned by Aug. 5.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO