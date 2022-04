Over the last year, three health systems have decided to outsource revenue cycle and supply chain jobs to Optum. Here is a look at the three deals announced by Optum:. 1. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth selected Optum to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services. The health system said it would lay off 104 revenue cycle and supply chain employees in April as a result of the deal. Some affected MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will be offered jobs at Optum.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO