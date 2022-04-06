Winds, low humidity spark fire danger in southern NE, northern KS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-24 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach VERY HIGH TO EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER ACROSS WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON .DISCUSSION...Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. A mainly dry cold front will pass through the area during the afternoon and early evening bringing gusty winds, strongest over northwest South Dakota, where some gusts to around 50 mph are expected. Relative humidities will drop to 20 to 30 percent in most areas this afternoon. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Friday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the high category to very high category.

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 16 DAYS AGO