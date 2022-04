JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Withered sheet rock, warped wood, and crusty mold is what a small hole in a pipe can do to your home. "Carpet was completely soaked it was to the point where even if you stepped on it and made a footprint you could here the water gushing around just like if you walking on the beach," DeVela Cargin said about her home.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO