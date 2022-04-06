ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meat Substitute 'Air Chicken' Made Through Fermentation Process Expected to Hit Shelves Soon

Cover picture for the articleA new meat substitute created through fermentation is expected to hit the shelves next year, according to CBS News. Air Protein, developed by physicist Lisa Dyson, uses a process similar to making yogurt to create the meat-like substitute. Instead of using microbes that...

