Meat Substitute 'Air Chicken' Made Through Fermentation Process Expected to Hit Shelves Soon

Dan Pashman never expected that cascatelli, a new pasta shape he created, would be named one of TIME’s best inventions of 2021, would go viral, or that his mother would tire of listening to her friends praise his accomplishment. As the host and creator of “The Sporkful” podcast, Pashman chronicles his three-year roller-coaster journey designing and launching the noodle in an engaging series called “Mission: ImPASTAble” (sporkful.com). When his cascatelli, produced by pasta company Sfoglini with North Dakota durum, hit the shelves, it seemed like his adventure was complete. Until messages rolled in saying, “I’m holding out hope that there will be a gluten-free cascatelli,” and “It would be amazing if you can make cascatelli gluten-free,” “Wish I could try it,” and so on. Pashman threw himself into a hunt to find another producer — and added a new episode to “Mission: ImPASTAble. “I spoke with leading researchers in gluten-free foods that explained that pasta made from legumes get closest to the traditional semolina pasta texture,” he says. Pashman eventually teamed up with chickpea pasta maker Banza, who 10 months later launched Cascatelli Made From Chickpeas by Sporkful. With its waterfall shape like the original (curved half-tube, a trough in the center, and ruffles on the sides), the plant-based cascatelli has more protein and fiber and a pleasing, nutty flavor. Packaged in Banza’s signature orange boxes with a see-through spork in the center, the noodles require an 8- or 9-minute boil. Some ribbons will fly off, but the pasta still has a toothsome chewiness. “I heard from so many gluten-free Sporkful listeners who were dying to try it but couldn’t,” says Pashman. “I’m so happy that I can now share it with them.” Banza Cascatelli will be available next month at Whole Foods Market locations ($3.49 for 8 ounces), or at eatbanza.com (six 8-ounce boxes, $24.99).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 24 DAYS AGO