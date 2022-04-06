ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

In the Suburbs: In a time of war and divisiveness, schools choose kindness

By Steven Gaynes
sheltonherald.com
 2 days ago

Our charter schoolhas designated April as kindness month and I couldn’t be happier. With all that is going on in the world - a bloody war, ongoing divisiveness and so much anger - our month of friendliness, generosity and consideration seems to be just what we all need....

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Teacher responds to hilarious questions from second graders about maternity leave

North Carolina teacher Nancy Bullard delivered a baby boy in December and returned to school to a host of adorable questions from her students. Bullard is a K-5 science teacher in Charlotte and has shared her pregnancy journey with her second graders right from the start. Prior to taking leave for her delivery, she communicated with her students about pregnancy and explained that she would be back in three months, so they would understand. "I didn’t want them to get caught off guard when I stopped coming to school," the 32-year-old teacher told TODAY Parents. "Plus, I wanted to reassure them that my leave was temporary."
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Class defines kindness with published book

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One book in the Hoover Elementary School library stands out from the rest. “When You Show A Fourth Grader Kindness” was published by Dia Malek's fourth grade class this year. "This group of students has just made me so proud," Malek says. "They're open...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Society
Fairfield, CT
Education
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
Richmond.com

Editorial: Individuals, not schools, choose honor

The choice to act honorably always rests with individuals. That was the case throughout the 180 years the University of Virginia applied its single-sanction, student-run Honor System that expelled any student caught lying, cheating or stealing. It will be the case as the school moves to a two-semester dismissal for honor violations just approved in a student referendum.
COLLEGES
Centre Daily

7th grade girl dies in boating accident while vacationing with family, MA school says

A Massachusetts school is mourning the loss of a seventh grade student who died in a boating accident while on vacation with her family. Cassidy Murray, 13, was killed in the accident in Aruba on March 23, according to a letter from the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge that was sent to the school community and provided to McClatchy News.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suburbs#War#Stratfield School
Fox News

Virginia judge says parents of 12 immunocompromised kids can ask schools to require masks

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ruled that the parents of 12 immunocompromised children can request that their schools require other students to wear masks. "Our initial reaction was pure relief," Tasha Nelson, a mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit, told FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., after the judge's ruling. "Jack is 10 years old. He loves science, he’s a goofball, he’s a gamer. He also lives with a disease called cystic fibrosis. He takes about 50 pills a day. He does about one to two hours of physical therapy a day … quite frankly, he works harder for every breath he takes than anyone you’re likely to have ever met."
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

How five diabolical parents called their kids' bluff in hilarious ways

Children are always thinking up scenarios in their heads and trying to live them out in real life. Some might be absurd, some larger than life and some completely impractical. Most children throw tantrums for the smallest of things, but a Facebook post highlighted how some parents maliciously comply with their children to best them at their own game. Blogger Jen Hatmaker shared a tidbit about parenting, and while the post has since been taken down, responses detailing unorthodox parenting methods had us rolling on the floor. "My girlfriend told me the greatest story. Apparently, her 11-year-old also wanted to be a grown-up this week, and, in fact, not only did he treat his siblings like despised underlings, but when asked what he wanted, he said: 'I want the authority to be in charge of them and tell them what to do because they deserve it!'" wrote Hatmaker.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Mom who read notes to visually impaired daughter for 4 years given honorary graduation certificate

The image of a mother and a daughter walking up to the stage at Sakarya University in Turkey is going viral online. When Berru Merve Kul, a visually impaired 22-year-old woman, walked onto the stage during the graduation ceremony, the staff at the university also invited her mother, Havva. They felt she deserved to be up there as well, after reading her daughter's lecture notes to her during her four-year course in law and helping her with homework as well, reported BBC News. The university didn't have the resources or the infrastructure to help visually impaired students. Havva wanted her daughter to graduate and knew she had to personally be there by her side every day to help her.
COLLEGES
Lincoln Report

Teen Claps Back at Brother-In-Law for Insulting Her Unshaven Legs at a Family Dinner

A family dinner is usually a time for mingling, bonding, and camaraderie. Unfortunately, it is often a place where some things should be left unsaid. A family dinner is a wonderful time to spend together. Nutritionists and mental health specialists recommend this practice since it is often the only opportunity that parents and children have on a regular basis to discuss their day together, reflect upon events, or just enjoy each other's company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy