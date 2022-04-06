ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans Once Again Racking up Credit Card Debt

By WUGA
wuga.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican consumers have started returning to bad habits. After a record-setting reduction in debt in...

www.wuga.org

NJ.com

I have $25K in credit card debt. Should I file for bankruptcy?

Q. I have $25,000 in credit card debt — I lost my job with COVID and struggled for a while — a $200,000 mortgage and $80,000 in student loans. I’m able to make the minimum payment on credit cards but I never get ahead, and the interest is killing me. At what point and how do I decide if I should file for bankruptcy?
UNION CITY, NJ
The Independent

Borrowers turn to high-cost debt as providers pull the plug on credit cards

Wages are shrinking, bills are rocketing, and cheap ways to borrow money are disappearing. Consumers trying to find cheaper ways to manage their financial affairs, from reorganising debts to plugging emergency gaps, are rapidly being shut out of traditional routes such as interest-free credit cards.The number of credit cards with a zero per cent interest period for balance transfers and new purchases has fallen significantly in the last five years.There are currently 36 per cent fewer cards offering zero per cent balance transfer, with 72 cards on the market today, compared with 114 five years ago.For zero per cent purchase...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepennyhoarder.com

How a Balance Transfer Credit Card Can Get You Out of Debt

Many families struggle just to manage minimum payments while incurring even more debt from predatory interest rates — the average annual percentage rate (APR) for new credit cards surpassed 18% in 2022. In short, credit card debt can be debilitating. While there are several options available to those struggling...
CREDITS & LOANS
morningbrew.com

Rethink your credit card debt

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. Weekly routine checklist: Do your laundry, go to the grocery store, dust the bookshelves, maybe call your mom. Another fun thing to add to this list of weekly obligations? Pay off your credit card. Here are some compelling reasons why you shouldn’t wait until the monthly statement comes in:
CREDITS & LOANS
Economy
Personal Finance
Credits & Loans
Seekingalpha.com

Credit card delinquency, net charge-offs creep up in February as expected

Consumers were are taking longer to pay off credit card bills, and issuing banks are writing down more uncollected payments in February, but not by a lot, according to credit card metrics reported by card-issuing banks. Both are still well below prepandemic levels and the trend is gradual. Credit card loans declined from January, in line with typical seasonality, analysts said.
CREDITS & LOANS
Forbes Advisor

Best Start Up Business Cards With No Credit Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. If you’re a business owner without credit and you’re looking for a business credit card, your options are limited. There’s only one business card we recommend to business owners in this category. Those with the luxury of time may prefer to work on building credit with a personal credit card first, as there are many more personal card options designed for those without credit.
CREDITS & LOANS
Fatherly

Most Medical Debt Won’t Show Up On Credit Reports Anymore — Here’s Why

There is some relief on the way for people who are bogged down with medical debt. TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax announced a change that will significantly overhaul how medical debt influences credit reports. A joint announcement by the three credit unions outlines how the overhaul will remove a massive barrier for millions of Americans by removing the majority of medical debt from credit reports.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

More than a million subscriptions ditched as living costs bite

More than 1.2 million subscription payments have been stopped since summer 2021, according to a major bank’s analysis of customers’ behaviour.Lloyds Bank looked at people using the Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps to manage subscription payments between June 2021 and March 2022.Popular TV, film and music streaming services made up nearly half (47.1%) of regular payments cancelled, with households taking further stock of their discretionary spending as the cost of living climbs.Regular payments for weight management clubs and gym memberships made up 7.6% of contracts ditched.Monday is the busiest day for subscription management, the research found, with...
ECONOMY

