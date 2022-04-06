Americans Once Again Racking up Credit Card Debt

Wages are shrinking, bills are rocketing, and cheap ways to borrow money are disappearing. Consumers trying to find cheaper ways to manage their financial affairs, from reorganising debts to plugging emergency gaps, are rapidly being shut out of traditional routes such as interest-free credit cards.The number of credit cards with a zero per cent interest period for balance transfers and new purchases has fallen significantly in the last five years.There are currently 36 per cent fewer cards offering zero per cent balance transfer, with 72 cards on the market today, compared with 114 five years ago.For zero per cent purchase...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 24 DAYS AGO