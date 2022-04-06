Keep your home airflow clean with these air purifier deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Wayfair
With allergy season on the way, it's important to keep the most irritating allergens like dust and dander out of your home's airflow. That's why air purifiers might be a worthwhile investment this spring. These compact devices come in all shapes and sizes to help purify all the rooms in your home, from a spacious living room to a more modest home office. Right now, major retailers including Amazon , Best Buy and more have great air purifier deals available to shop.
There are plenty of air purifier options to choose from depending on where you need the freshest air in your home. Some compact devices can fit right onto your desktop so you can stay focused on your work while any unwanted particles in the air around you are quietly filtered out. Others are built like a tower to cover the entirety of a large room. Whatever you need, we've found the best ones on the market at discount prices.
The best of the best is the Winix Plasma Wave 5500-2 , available at Wayfair for 36% off at $159.99. The 5500-2 is the best air purifier we've ever tested , having impressed us with its intuitive controls and thoughtful extras like a sleep mode, a timer and a light sensor. All of those bells and whistles in a big build that's surprisingly easy to move make it a quality air purifier.
The best Amazon air purifier deals
- Get the Toppin TPAP002 HEPA Air Purifier from $44.98 with on-page coupon (Save $5 to $20.01)
- Get the Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier for $74.98 (Save $15.01)
- Get the Levoit Core 200S Air Purifier from $79.98 with on-page coupon (Save $10)
- Get the GermGuardian AC4825W 22-Inch 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for $85.99 (Save $19 to $20)
- Get the Honeywell HPA Series HEPA Air Purifier from $99.99 (Save $16.94 to $76.37)
- Get the Levoit Vital 100 Large Room Air Purifier for $104.99 with on-page coupon (Save $15)
- Get the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier for $184.72 (Save $45.27)
- Get the Filtrete Smart Medium Room Air Purifier for $247.38 (Save $42.61)
- Get the Bissell Air220 2609A with Replacement HEPA + Pre-Filter and Activated Carbon Filter Pack for $282.88 (Save $4)
- Get the Blueair Classic 205 Air Purifier for $323.49 (Save $26.50)
The best Best Buy air purifier deals
- Get the Levoit Aerone 129-Square-Foot True HEPA Air Purifier with Replacement Filter for $89.99 (Save $10)
- Get the GermGuardian 151-Square-Foot Console Air Purifier for $119.99 (Save $20)
- Get the Insignia 375-Square-Foot HEPA Air Purifier for $129.99 (Save $70)
- Get the HoneyWell InSight HEPA Medium-Room Air Purifier for $140.99 (Save $19)
- Get the Levoit TruClean Smart 360-Square-Foot True HEPA Air Purifier for $159.99 (Save $30)
- Get the Honeywell HFD320 Air Genius 5 Air Purifier for $204.99 (Save $35)
- Get the Aeris Aair Lite for $399.99 (Save $100)
- Get the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot + Cool Smart Tower Air Purifier for $499.99 (Save $50)
- Get the Blueair Protect 7470i Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier for $599.99 (Save $160)
- Get the LG PuriCare 360-Degree Air Purifier for $1,149.99 (Save $150)
The best Target air purifier deals
- Get the Costway Mini Ionic Whisper Home Air Purifier and Ionizer 2-Pack for $42.99 (Save $111)
- Get the Levoit Aromatherapy Desktop True HEPA Air Purifier for $49.99 (Save $10)
- Get the GermGuardian 3-in-1 Table Top Tower Air Purifier for $59.99 (Save $10)
- Get the Holmes Egg Air Purifier for $71.39 (Save $30.60)
- Get the Safe+Mate True HEPA Air Purifier for $99.99 (Save $250)
- Get the Costway Ionic Air Purifier for $109.99 (Save $77)
- Get the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan for $299.99 (Save $100)
- Get the Medify MA-50 for $299.99 (Save $136)
The best Wayfair air purifier deals
- Get the WBM Smart Air Purifier with HEPA filter for $59.51 (Save $20.48)
- Get the Crane EE-7002AIR Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $72.20 (Save $7.79)
- Get the Bissell MyAir Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $92.69 (Save $2.30)
- Get the Winix Plasma Wave 5500-2 for $159.99 (Save $90)
- Get the Cuisinart CAP-500 with HEPA Filter for $199.95 (Save $165.05)
