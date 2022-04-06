ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep your home airflow clean with these air purifier deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Wayfair

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Whether you need something at your bedside or something for your living room, these air purifier deals can help you keep your house fresh. Winix/Honeywell/Blueaie/Dyson/GermGuardian/Insignia/Levoit/Amazon/Best Buy/Target/Wayfair/Reviewed

With allergy season on the way, it's important to keep the most irritating allergens like dust and dander out of your home's airflow. That's why air purifiers might be a worthwhile investment this spring. These compact devices come in all shapes and sizes to help purify all the rooms in your home, from a spacious living room to a more modest home office. Right now, major retailers including Amazon , Best Buy and more have great air purifier deals available to shop.

There are plenty of air purifier options to choose from depending on where you need the freshest air in your home. Some compact devices can fit right onto your desktop so you can stay focused on your work while any unwanted particles in the air around you are quietly filtered out. Others are built like a tower to cover the entirety of a large room. Whatever you need, we've found the best ones on the market at discount prices.

Wayfair's Way Day 2022: The annual sale is almost here—here are all the best deals you can already shop

Rising cost of eggs: Bird flu and inflation cause egg prices to rise ahead of Easter and Passover

The best of the best is the Winix Plasma Wave 5500-2 , available at Wayfair for 36% off at $159.99. The 5500-2 is the best air purifier we've ever tested , having impressed us with its intuitive controls and thoughtful extras like a sleep mode, a timer and a light sensor. All of those bells and whistles in a big build that's surprisingly easy to move make it a quality air purifier.

Check out more amazing air purifier deals to make your spring feel better even when you're home.

The best Amazon air purifier deals

This Levoit air purifier earned praise from customers for its manageable size and various programmable modes. Levoit/Amazon

The best Best Buy air purifier deals

Keep your medium-sized rooms feeling fresh with this Insignia air purifier on sale for less than $130 at Best Buy right now. Insignia/Best Buy

The best Target air purifier deals

The Medify MA-50 has the best HEPA filters of any air purifier we've ever tried—get it for less than $300 right now. Reviewed.com

The best Wayfair air purifier deals

The Winix 5500-2 is the best air purifier we've ever tested and you can get for less than $160 right now. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

