ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kentucky Guard TyTy Washington Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAVPn_0f1PauB700

The freshman earned second-team All-SEC honors last season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington has declared his intention to enter the 2022 NBA draft.

The 6'3" freshman tweeted his announcement on Wednesday. Washington was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last year and he also received second-team All-SEC honors.

“To Big Blue Nation, I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you for embracing me and my family like your own this past year,“ Washington tweeted. “From Coach Cal [Calipari], to everyone involved with Kentucky basketball, I can't thank you enough for the support.”

“The experience and the knowledge I can carry forward from here at Kentucky will help me be a better man and player moving forward. The fans have supported me through the ups and downs of the past season and I am proud to say I will always be a member of Big Blue Nation!”

Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last season. He shot 45.1% from the floor.

The freshman guard aided Kentucky to a 26-8 mark while playing alongside SEC Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. In January, Washington posted 17 points and 17 assists in a win over Georgia, surpassing John Wall’s single-game school record for assists.

Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament before a loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Entering March Madness, Washington ranked No. 22 on Jeremy Woo’s Top 80 NBA draft prospects.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Maryland’s Two Leading Scorers From 2021-22 Enter Transfer Portal
Report: NCAA Says Kansas-UNC Was Most Watched National Title Game on Cable in History
Report: Elon Coach Mike Schrage to Join Jon Scheyer’s Staff at Duke

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Appear To Be Growing Frustrated With Coach Cal

John Calipari has experienced the highs of coaching an elite college basketball program. Right now though, Coach Cal is going through a bit of a rough patch. Kentucky finished the 2021-22 season with a respectable 26-8 record, but losing to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s nearly erases all of that hard work. And to make matters worse, the program is losing former four-star recruit Bryce Hopkins to the transfer portal.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schrage
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Saint Peter
The Spun

Ohio State Football Program Offers Big 15-Year-Old Recruit

Mason Short has plenty of time before deciding where he wants to go to college, but the 15-year-old is already receiving heavy recruiting interest. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Georgia’s Evans High School announced Thursday morning on Twitter that the Ohio State Buckeyes gave him a scholarship offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Kentucky Basketball#March Madness#Kentucky Guard#Sec#Big Blue Nation
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Responds To Coach K’s Admission

Coach K recently addressed the rumors that he might unretire and return to Duke for one more season. One of his former stars had some thoughts on that. Appearing on ESPNU Radio yesterday, Coach K made it clear that he’s done with coaching. If he does return it won’t be in that capacity.
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could UNC try to get involved with Texas Tech transfer?

With the 2021-22 season in the books and roster turnover expected for every program in college basketball, UNC now turns to the transfer portal to potentially fill some needs for next season. It is expected that both Caleb Love and Armando Bacot will at the very least go through the NBA Draft process and test their stock. The Tar Heels will definitely be losing Brady Manek from this years roster and there is still a decision to be made for versatile wing Leaky Black — who has the option to use a fifth year under the Covid rules. Also, with the expectation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy