Popular Former Morning Show Personality Passes Away

Berkshire residents: By now, you know I am a "nostalgic" type of guy who enjoys "living in the past" and what better way to re-jog your memory as we bring some highlights from television's hey day when we had to "manually" change the dial. adjust the rabbit ear antennas to avoid seeing "ghosts" and best of all, we did not have to deal with paying a cable bill. Come share some gems that you probably remember from those "analog" days (so sad that TV is not a back to basics medium in this "so-called" 21st century, but it is what it is).

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO