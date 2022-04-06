ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

2 years ago, man, 61, crashed getaway car on S.I. after killing Connecticut jeweler during robbery. Now, he cops guilty plea.

By Frank Donnelly
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man, who shot and killed a jeweler in Connecticut during a robbery and was arrested two days later after crashing the getaway car on Staten Island, has pleaded guilty to federal charges, prosecutor said. Robert Rallo, 58, killed Mark Vuono, the owner...

Staten Island, NY
