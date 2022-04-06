The City of Bettendorf offers free yard waste weeks to its solid waste customers to defray the cost of yard waste disposal during the spring and fall lawn cleanup seasons

Bettendorf, IOWA – According to the city officials, the free weeks are offered for 2 weeks in the spring from April 4-15, 2022, and 6 weeks in the fall from October 24-December 2, 2022.

Yard waste must still be placed for collection at your pickup point on your normal pickup date in a Kraft two-ply bag.

All material must be set out by 6 a.m. on the regular collection day.

Yard waste must be placed in two-ply Kraft type paper bag with a yard waste sticker and not weigh more than fifty (50) pounds when placed for collection.

No loose tree debris will be picked up.

