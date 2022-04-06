ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

The City of Bettendorf offers free yard waste weeks to its solid waste customers to defray the cost of yard waste disposal during the spring and fall lawn cleanup seasons

 3 days ago
Bettendorf, IOWA – According to the city officials, the free weeks are offered for 2 weeks in the spring from April 4-15, 2022, and 6 weeks in the fall from October 24-December 2, 2022.

Yard waste must still be placed for collection at your pickup point on your normal pickup date in a Kraft two-ply bag.

All material must be set out by 6 a.m. on the regular collection day.

Yard waste must be placed in two-ply Kraft type paper bag with a yard waste sticker and not weigh more than fifty (50) pounds when placed for collection.

No loose tree debris will be picked up.

More information here.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

Related
WTAJ

Altoona to hold spring yard waste collection

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona is hosting its annual spring yard waste collection at the end of March and beginning of April. All items must be bagged in brown compost bags: trimmings, bedding plants, twigs, branches, and leaves. Loose items will not be collected. The yard waste will be collected at 7 […]
ALTOONA, PA
iheart.com

City of Council Bluffs Looks To New Solid Waste Contract

The City of Council Bluffs is hosting two public meetings about upcoming changes to trash collections. The city says the current contract ends in June, 2023, so new bids will be sought for collection services. During the meetings, residents will learn about new city-provided garbage and recycling carts and combined...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Republic

Yard waste program begins Monday

Columbus residents participating in the city’s yard waste program should be placing all yard waste in the specific yard waste toter beginning Monday. The program continues through Dec. 16. For those new to the program, a “Toter” brand yard waste container may be purchased at Lowe’s Home Improvements, or...
COLUMBUS, IN
PennLive.com

Cumberland County to hold disposal events for hazardous waste

Cumberland County will host four household hazardous waste disposal events this year that are available to county residents and small businesses. All participants must pre-register online for a specific time and date. Participants will drop off household hazardous waste at the county recycling center, at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle, a press release said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
KSNB Local4

Yard waste collection will begin next month in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Residential yard waste collection will soon resume for the City of Kearney. The Sanitation Division said collection will be as followed:. • Wednesday, April 6 for residents who live south of the Union Pacific Railroad lines, and within East Lawn and Valley View Mobil Home Park.
KEARNEY, NE
Politics
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is inviting all 5 and 6-year-olds to register for the Tee-Ball program

Muscatine, IOWA – According to the city officials, the Tee-Ball program is designed to teach the fundamentals of baseball and softball through coached practices and non-competitive games that are incorporated into the program. Players all hit from an adjustable batting tee. Ladies and gentlemen, the 2022 Tee-Ball program will...
MUSCATINE, IA
Davenport, IA
