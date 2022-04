VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail Resorts is planning to increase the minimum wage for employees. In a letter to investors, the company said it will spend $175 million to increase the wage to $20 an hour for all of its resorts in North America. Vail Resort (credit: CBS) “I think this really marks a new direction for our company, especially under Kirsten’s leadership as she steps into her role as CEO,” Jamie Alvarez, Director of communications said. “That direction is that we want to fully deliver on our mission.” The mission statement loosely boiled down to treating employees well, and expecting employees to treat customers...

VAIL, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO