Speaking to The Ringer shortly after his WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes made it clear he is not bothered by the perception he is a sellout. “Like I’ve already said, I’m all in [with WWE],” Rhodes said. “It’s a great investment, and I’m investing in them as well, but I want people to understand what that means. Because if people begrudge me and call me a sellout or whatnot, I want them to know what that really means, and why it doesn’t bother me at all – if that makes any sense.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO