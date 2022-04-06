ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stavros Flatley's Lagi Demetriou, 25, reveals he has welcomed his first child with his fiancée Annika Crawford - 13 years after shooting to fame on BGT

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He shot to fame alongside his father Demi, 53, with their hilarious dance act Stavros Flatley on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

And Lagi Demetriou has now welcomed his first child with his fiancee Annika Crawford.

The 25-year-old announced their child Xenia Demetriou was born on March 31 in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9o00_0f1PZ2vb00
Congratulations! Stavros Flatley's Lagi Demetriou has welcomed his first child with his fiancee Annika Crawford

The new father, who lives in Paphos, Cyprus, shared a sweet black-and-white photograph of himself and Annika holding their tiny baby's hand.

He simply captioned the post: 'Xenia Demetriou. 31•03•2022'

In November, he shared the news with his fans that he and Annika were expecting their first child in a TikTok post.

In the sweet video, the pair shared a slew of happy memories together before revealing Annika's baby bump at the end.

Sharing the news, he wrote: 'To another new chapter with my beautiful wife to be. I love you @neekzs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1iYG_0f1PZ2vb00
The reveal: In November, he shared the news with his fans that he and Annika were expecting their first child in a TikTok post 

His wife-to-be shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, writing: 'Our Next chapter – Baby Demetriou.'

The couple have been together for five years and got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020.

Lagi and his father Demi got all the way to the final of BGT in 2009 after impressing the judges with their silly dance moves.

However, Lagi quit Stavros Flatley last year after they appeared on 2019's Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AjV0_0f1PZ2vb00
Smitten: The couple have been together for five years and got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020

At the time the pair said this is the right time to break up as Lagi wishes to focus on his barber shop in Cyprus.

Lagi told MailOnline: 'When we got to The Champions, I thought this was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to quit forever. So I will return for some shows.'

According to The Sun, Demi will continue to perform as Stavros Flatley with his nephew Samson, 19, taking over from his son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zONAj_0f1PZ2vb00
Woo! Lagi took to Instagram on New Year's Eve 2020 to reveal he had popped the question to his stunning girlfriend Annika with a beautiful diamond

He told the publication: 'We’ve done this for 10 years for a joke. We’ve done so many amazing things but what is there left to do? We’ve done the Royal Variety, we’ve played in China, Monaco - everywhere.

'So when we got to The Champions, I thought this was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to quit forever.'

Following the news of their 'split' Stavros Flatley appeared to poke fun at their impending exit in a hilarious video posted by judge Amanda Holden.

Stavros Flatley made their debut on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 when they immediately won the hearts of the nation with their humorous take on Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbVZS_0f1PZ2vb00
End of the road: Lagi quit Stavros Flatley last year after they appeared on 2019's Britain's Got Talent: The Champions (pictured in 2016)

Their series was ultimately won by dance troupe Diversity with singer Susan Boyle finishing as runner-up.

Demi claimed he and his son had pocketed more than £2million thanks to their success on Britian's Got Talent and their subsequent performances.

Demi added that he believes Samson will be a hit with fans going forward as 'he has a six-pack'.

Stavros Flatley have reached the finals of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions after they were invited back to the show to compete against a number of other popular acts from past series and international versions of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ceks9_0f1PZ2vb00
Double act: Stavros Flatley made their debut on BGT in 2009 when they immediately won the hearts of the nation with their humorous take on Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance routine

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Flatley
Person
Amanda Holden
Person
Susan Boyle
Person
Simon Cowell
Daily Mail

Australian Survivor star Josh Millgate breaks down in tears as he discovers his fiancée Saige is pregnant after receiving an emotional letter from home

Josh Millgate broke down in tears as he discovered his fiancée Saige was pregnant during Sunday night's episode of Australian Survivor. The 31-year-old pilot became emotional after he received a letter from home with an ultrasound inside. He immediately burst into tears after realising he was going to be...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bgt#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ryan Thomas looks sombre as he's seen for the first time since claims ex Tina O'Brien 'smashed his Range Rover with a baseball bat' and revealing his son Roman's health issues

Ryan Thomas was pictured for the first time on Sunday amid claims his ex-girlfriend Tina O'Brien smashed his Range Rover with a baseball bat. Dressed casually in a suede jacket, white tee and khaki trousers, the former Coronation Street actor, 37, appeared distracted on his phone while taking his two-year-old Roman for a stroll in West London.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump Following Dinner With A$AP Rocky In Los Angeles

The world will never get tired of seeing Rihanna's belly. The 34-year-old has always had a sense of fashion, now she's just working it around her baby bump. Yesterday, RiRi was spotted out having dinner at Nobu. Photographers caught pics of the soon-to-be mommy wearing a casual two-piece set. The star wore a blue, velvet, bra-like top that stopped just above her plump tummy. Setting it off, her matching blue skirt fell to her ankles just above her white Adidas sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Daddy Yankee, 45, Reveals He’s Retiring From Music After 32 Years & Release Of His ‘Best’ Album

The ‘King of Reggaeton’ had decided to hang up his crown after three decades as one of the biggest stars in the Latin music scene. After over 30 years in the music industry, Daddy Yankee announced that he’s retiring in a new video posted on Sunday March 20. The 45-year-old singer teased that he’d be releasing his final album and going on a farewell tour in the video message to fans. The Puerto Rican-born rapper, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodriguez, thanked his fans for the support over the years.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'I was not prepared for the amount of working out! Vicky McClure shows off her toned physique after completing a 'surreal week' at a body boot camp

Vicky McClure showed off her toned physique as she shared a slew of snaps from her 'surreal week' at a body boot camp on Instagram on Saturday. The 38-year-old Line Of Duty star beamed in the pictures alongside her hairstyle pal Louis Byrne after enduring a week of 'working out and eating plant based food.'
FITNESS
Daily Mail

'The salaries were out of whack, it got too crazy': Simon Cowell reveals that former X Factor judges Cheryl and Dannii Minogue were paid 'outrageous fees' for the talent show

The X factor left screens in 2018, after an extremely successful 14 year run on ITV. But Simon Cowell has revealed that the myriad of famous judges were paid an outrageous amount to appear on the long-running talent show. The 62-year-old starred as a head judge on-and-off of the show,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy