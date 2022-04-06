Stavros Flatley's Lagi Demetriou, 25, reveals he has welcomed his first child with his fiancée Annika Crawford - 13 years after shooting to fame on BGT

He shot to fame alongside his father Demi, 53, with their hilarious dance act Stavros Flatley on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

And Lagi Demetriou has now welcomed his first child with his fiancee Annika Crawford.

The 25-year-old announced their child Xenia Demetriou was born on March 31 in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

Congratulations!

The new father, who lives in Paphos, Cyprus, shared a sweet black-and-white photograph of himself and Annika holding their tiny baby's hand.

He simply captioned the post: 'Xenia Demetriou. 31•03•2022'

In November, he shared the news with his fans that he and Annika were expecting their first child in a TikTok post.

In the sweet video, the pair shared a slew of happy memories together before revealing Annika's baby bump at the end.

Sharing the news, he wrote: 'To another new chapter with my beautiful wife to be. I love you @neekzs.'

The reveal:

His wife-to-be shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, writing: 'Our Next chapter – Baby Demetriou.'

The couple have been together for five years and got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020.

Lagi and his father Demi got all the way to the final of BGT in 2009 after impressing the judges with their silly dance moves.

However, Lagi quit Stavros Flatley last year after they appeared on 2019's Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

Smitten:

At the time the pair said this is the right time to break up as Lagi wishes to focus on his barber shop in Cyprus.

Lagi told MailOnline: 'When we got to The Champions, I thought this was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to quit forever. So I will return for some shows.'

According to The Sun, Demi will continue to perform as Stavros Flatley with his nephew Samson, 19, taking over from his son.

Woo!

He told the publication: 'We’ve done this for 10 years for a joke. We’ve done so many amazing things but what is there left to do? We’ve done the Royal Variety, we’ve played in China, Monaco - everywhere.

'So when we got to The Champions, I thought this was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to quit forever.'

Following the news of their 'split' Stavros Flatley appeared to poke fun at their impending exit in a hilarious video posted by judge Amanda Holden.

Stavros Flatley made their debut on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 when they immediately won the hearts of the nation with their humorous take on Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance routine.

End of the road:

Their series was ultimately won by dance troupe Diversity with singer Susan Boyle finishing as runner-up.

Demi claimed he and his son had pocketed more than £2million thanks to their success on Britian's Got Talent and their subsequent performances.

Demi added that he believes Samson will be a hit with fans going forward as 'he has a six-pack'.

Stavros Flatley have reached the finals of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions after they were invited back to the show to compete against a number of other popular acts from past series and international versions of the show.