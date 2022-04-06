Police investigating shots fired incident on Bridge Avenue

Davenport, IOWA – Davenport Police Department officials said the shots fired incident occurred around 8:41 p.m. Monday night.

It happened on Bridge Avenue.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a shots-fired call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered that several vehicles were struck by gunfire.

No one was injured in this incident, officials said.

No suspects have been arrested.

No other information is available at the moment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.