The pandemic has taken its toll on all of us, and photographers aren’t an exception. The lack of work and financial insecurity have impacted life quality mental health of many creatives out there. But what can be equally damaging is being overwhelmed with the amount of work you have to do, as well as the lack of work-life balance. According to recent research, as much as 25% of photographers struggle with mental health issues.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO