Dodgers play-by-play announcer Joe Davis has a new role at Fox Sports. He’s been named the lead play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports’ Major League Baseball coverage. “It’s been amazing to watch Joe’s continued growth over the years developing into one of the elite broadcasters in all of sports,” Brad Zager, president of production/operations and executive producer for Fox Sports, said in a statement. “As an integral part of our coverage over the last several years, his transition onto baseball’s biggest stage is a natural fit and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as the new voice of MLB on Fox.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO