The Miami Dolphins offensive line was bad last year and for most of the last five years but there is a simple fix and the Dolphins seem to be implementing that fix. Earlier today I wrote about the fact the Dolphins still have work to do with their offensive line. The additions of Armstead and Williams surely help but there are still questions. After I hit the publish button I couldn’t stop thinking about this problem.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO