Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a residential house fire on 30th St SE

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of 30th St SE.

Cedar Rapids Fire Department crews responded to a report of a residential house fire.

The responding crews discovered that the single occupant of the home at the time had safely escaped.

The fire was coming primarily from the basement, so the responding crews used attack lines with water supplied by nearby hydrants to extinguish the flames.

Heavy smoke was present in all areas, including the second story where two cats were discovered hiding in the bedroom.

There was considerable fire and smoke damage to the home, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as new information become available.