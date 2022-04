JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A spat between the city of Jacksonville Beach and the Volunteer Life Saving Corps appears to have ended, and it’s not on common terms. City leaders had been negotiating with a group of volunteer guards for months but now is ending those talks, after the city manager claims some volunteers intimidated and harassed staff lifeguards this weekend. Volunteers deny any harassment.

