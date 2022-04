Elon Musk 's message is brief, but forceful: "By means of this challenge to Vladimir Putin (written in Cyrillic alphabet) to a duel. What is at stake is Ukraine (also in Cyrillic alphabet)”. Then, in another tweet in which he copied the official Kremlin account, he added: "Do you accept the confrontation?" The concern of the owner of Tesla and SpaceX is such that in addition to talking about the inflationary pressure that his companies are going through, he is willing to fight against the Russian president to end the war.

BUSINESS ・ 26 DAYS AGO