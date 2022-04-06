ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Here's How Amateur Urban Planners Kill Kansas City Traffic

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree dudes are creating hundreds of comments and inciting the interest of Chinese bots in order to "plan" the next phase of Kansas City transit . . . Here's a peek...

KICK AM 1530

Which Missouri City is Unhealthier? St. Louis or Kansas City?

A list has come out that ranks the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country, where do you think St. Louis and Kansas City end up on this list?. WalletHub.com has released a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States in 2022, and the two biggest cities in the Show-Me State of Missouri have ended up on opposite sides of the list. St. Louis takes the 51st spot on the list, just missing out on the top 50 for being healthy, not bad, St. Louis gets ranked in the 40's for Green Space, Fitness, and Food the category that really hurt St. Louis is Health Care where it ranked 104th. Now Kansas City on the other hand ranks in at 132nd on the list (which probably has a lot to do with being the best BBQ city in the country), Kansas City has only one category where it ranks in the top 100 and that is Green Space and it finishes 99th... So it is pretty obvious based on this ranking from WalletHub that if you want to live in a big Missouri city and you want the opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle, St. Louis is the choice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KMOV

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash at the stadiums in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist died in a Wednesday evening crash on Interstate 435 by the stadiums in Kansas City. Police and emergency crews responded at 6:36 p.m. to the location on a call of a crash. They said a black Kawasaki ZX was traveling north on the interstate with another motorcycle, with both going 80 to 90 miles per hour. When the roadway curved, the Kawasaki kept heading straight and crashed into the median, where the motorcyclist was ejected and tumbled through the median, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
