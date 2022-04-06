ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

Vehicle stolen, man shot in Spanaway parking lot

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot in a Spanaway parking lot early Wednesday.

At 1:05 a.m., a man called 911 to report that a man had been shot in the 200 block of 160th Street South in Spanaway.

The caller said he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and found a man lying on the ground asking for help, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, the 29-year-old victim told them he knew who shot him and that the suspect also stole his vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are working to get surveillance video from the area.

