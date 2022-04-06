ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

McAllen man arrested for arson twice in less than 6 months

By Mark Reagan - The Monitor
myrgv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcAllen police believe a 33-year-old man lit a car on fire and started another blaze at a home during two separate incidents. Daniel Eduardo Rivera, of McAllen, was arrested March 31 in the latest case in which he is accused of starting a fire at a house. He was previously charged...

