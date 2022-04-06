McAllen man arrested for arson twice in less than 6 months

OROVILLE (CBS13) — A man was arrested for arson as well as other crimes in Oroville Friday, said the Butte County Fire Department. On Thursday, fire crews were dispatched to Grand Avenue and Second Street for a fire started in an empty lot next to the Cal Fire/Butte County Fire Department Prevention Bureau office. The fire was extinguished quickly and the blaze was contained to a ten-foot by thirty-foot area. When law enforcement reviewed their security cameras on Friday, they saw the suspect lighting the fire. Further investigation led law enforcement to locate the suspect at a gas station convenience store where the suspect was also shoplifting. The suspect also had on his person a large, concealed knife. Law enforcement detained the suspect, 33-year-old Joseph Michael Burkgilpin of Oroville, who, upon further investigation, was also found to be on probation for arson in Sacramento County. He was placed under arrest and booked into Butte County Jail.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO